Rich and Betty Belanger

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary to our parents, Rich and Betty, of Elk River, who were married on June 19th, 1971. Congratulations, Mom and Dad. Thank you for everything you have both done over the years for our entire family and everything you continue to do for so many. We are truly blessed and love you both!
