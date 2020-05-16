Kenneth & Diane Iler

Kenneth & Diane Iler of Elk River will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married May 16, 1970 in Bellechester, MN. They are parents to Julie (Kevin) St.Jean, Janet (Chris Wilmot) Zorn, Joanne (Tony) Benassi & Jimmy (Jessie) Iler. They have 8 grandchildren: Andrew, Owen, George, Charlotte, Vincent, Thomas, Franklin & Bennett. Congratulations Mom & Dad! We LOVE you!

Load comments