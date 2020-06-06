728 Cadets Class of 2020

We really wish we could have celebrated our 2020 Graduates at our River Valley Winter Arts Festival. Ashley Ballou Aleah Boyer Greg Bury Jake Brunetti Oliver Carriere Ben Fisher Anson Hanna Lynnda Haben Hannah Hulinsky Cate Ramola Connor Rolfe Erin Schunk Kaylee Turney Tyler Van Camp Amelia Weber All the best to each of you as you move forward into your bright futures!
