Beautiful weather graced Guardian Angels Senior Services for its annual Angels and Birdies Golf Tournament held on June 1 at the Elk River Golf Club.
Traci Larson, Guardian Angels’ new president/CEO, gave a warm welcome to over 115 golfers and additional supporters who came together for a significant cause.
The 2022 tournament continued a two-year project of creating putting greens at Guardian Angels Assisted Living communities. This project was piloted at the Care Center and showed positive results with residents and their families. Golf is an excellent intergenerational activity that brings friends and family together. It not only gets the body moving, but also stimulates the brain with focus and concentration.
Two of this year’s participating golf teams carried their own personal tribute on the course. The “Birdies for Jim B.” team included Scott and Christine Bluhm, and Jim and Cindy Johnson. They golfed in memory of Scott’s dad, Jim Bluhm, a resident at Guardian Angels Engel Haus until he died in 2020. Jim was an avid golfer who even played alongside his family at previous Guardian Angels Golf Tournaments.
The 2021 defending champions, “Team Hartley,” including Mark Conrath, Gary Hanson, Steve Johnson and Ken Wagner, golfed in memory of their dear friend Hartley Story who died in 2020. They felt certain Hartley was looking down on them throughout the tournament.
The Stoneworks team made up of Caleb Chyle, Grace O’Konek, Kirt O’Konek, and Sam Tukey took first place out of the 30 competing teams. Ace Solid Waste came in second place and CliftonLarsonAllen came in third.
Guardian Angels is grateful for all of the sponsors, golfers and community supporters who helped exceed the goal and raise nearly $30,000 for the putting green initiative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.