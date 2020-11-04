Challenger Andrew Hulse has defeated Sherburne County Commissioner Barb Burandt, 2,975 to 2,410 in the District 1 race, according to unofficial results.
Hulse got 54.86% of the vote to 44.44% for Burandt.
Hulse, of Elk River, is a former naval flight officer turned corporate executive who opened two small businesses six years ago. He has a bachelor’s degree in robotic engineering and a master’s in engineering systems management.
Hulse has twice served as president of the Lake Orono Improvement Association and for nearly the last 8 years has been the chair of the BPOU Senate District 30 Republicans.
Burandt, of Elk River, was first elected to the Sherburne County Board in 2016. Prior to that she served four years on the Elk River City Council.
She is a registered nurse and a licensed attorney. Burandt has worked in home care and hospice for more than 30 years, primarily in management and government affairs.
District 1 includes three of the four wards in Elk River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.