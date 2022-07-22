Elk River Police are investigating a work accident that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Andover man at Elk River Senior Living, 11124 183rd Circle NW in Elk River.
Two workers were apparently attempting to straighten a bent flag pole with a boom truck and a tow strap, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke. “It appears the tow strap broke and rattled the boom truck, causing the two gentlemen in the boom truck to fall down,” Gacke said.
Elk River Police, Fire and Ambulance as well as the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call that came in at 1:56 p.m. on a report that two people had fallen from a boom truck with one unresponsive and possibly not breathing.
When emergency crews arrived they found both were critically injured. Ambulances and air care were ordered.
The Andover man died at the scene, Gacke said. The other individual, a 63-year-old Ham Lake man, was flown to HCMC after Twin Lakes Road was shut down to provide a landing zone for a helicopter north of the lights at 181st Avenue and Twin Lakes Road. Authorities have said he sustained broken bones and is conscious and alert but remains in serious condition.
A spokesperson for the management company said Tuesday afternoon the workers are near and dear to the senior community they serve.
“Out of respect for their families, friends and seniors at our senior living communities, we ask for prayers and support from the community during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said. “Our hearts and our prayers are with the families, our senior community and our associates.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.