VOM

Submitted photo

Melissa Anderson was awarded a plaque from Elk River Mayor John Dietz in May at an Elk River City Council meeting.

Melissa Anderson has been named Elk River’s most recent Volunteer of the Month.

Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected Anderson for her many contributions and commitment to the Elk River community through voluntary personal service.

She has been actively volunteering at Saint Andrew’s Church for over 20 years, serving as a church greeter, usher and eucharistic minister. She has helped run the parish festival, taught religious education and most recently has assisted in disinfecting the church facility after Masses to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Anderson has also given her time over the past 20 years as a manager for local soccer teams and served as treasurer of the Three Rivers Soccer Association for six years. She has also been an active Girl Scout leader and served on the Elk River Dance Team board.

