Even before the pandemic, more than 375,000 school-age children in Minnesota were estimated to need extra help with reading and math. Now, after more than a year of disruptions to learning due to COVID-19, the need is likely even higher.
Responding to these unprecedented educational challenges, AmeriCorps is seeking four Reading Corps and two Math Corps tutors in Zimmerman for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, Reading Corps and Math Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors for Minnesota schools.
With new health and safety protocols in place, Reading Corps and Math Corps are preparing for tutors to return to schools to support students in-person this fall. Tutors are needed at three different levels of commitment: 35, 25 or 18 hours a week. All tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, plus extra money to pay for college tuition or student loans.
Those who are 55 or older may choose to gift their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and child care assistance.
Applicants can opt to begin in August, October or January. The application deadline is Aug. 11 to start at the end of that month. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply now at readingandmath.org or by calling 866-859-2825.
According to Reading Corps and Math Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor, in 2019, 38% of K-3 students were proficient in reading and 44% of eighth graders were proficient in math.
“While we can’t yet fully gauge the pandemic’s impact on these numbers, we do know the positive impact of high-dosage tutoring programs,” she said. “Tutors create a connection with kids that is vital to learning. Not only do most students flourish academically from tutoring, but they also build their confidence and are more engaged in all facets of school. Our goal is to help more than 30,000 students succeed this year.”
In Minnesota, nearly half of the students struggle with reading or math and large disparities exist for students of color and American Indian students. Reading Corps and Math Corps are AmeriCorps programs that provide a proven solution.
Tutors are trained in evidence-based interventions and placed in schools to help students build foundational skills. Independent evaluators confirm Reading Corps and Math Corps make a dramatic difference on academic achievement and the programs are replicated nationally. These programs are made available to Minnesota schools through ServeMinnesota, the state’s commission on national and community service. For more information, visit www.readingandmath.org. Schools interested in additional support for their students can contact sites@servetogrow.org.
