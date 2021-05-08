The Elk River American Legion Riders on May 1 helped raise money for the Haven for Heroes at the Anoka State Hospital.
The group hosted at its Legion Post 112 the start of a benefit ride, making sure no one left hungry with a breakfast served by Mike Lestico, Mike Sampson, Greg Arndt, Dan Lestico, Mike Beyer, Cathy Artman, Vaughn Smith, Janet Haarnack and Michele Smith of the Sons of the American Legion.
The Elk River American Legion Riders also helped to lead the ride out of Elk River with ALR Director Dawn Olsen and Road Captain Johnny Olsen.
“Under their leadership the riders have been on some fantastic rides together,” said Greg Artman, the adjutant for American Legion Post 112.
Many riders received a ‘Blessing of their Bikes” by Free Grace United Pastor Jim Lacy, a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam, Artman said. He also performed the “blessing of the ride” before kickstands went up.
The National Anthem was sung by Cheryl Reko, another ALR member.(4th Photo Cheryl Reko singing the National Anthem with Ride.
The Ride 4 Heroes was put together and coordinated by Robert Laughter, a lifetime motorcycle rider with a soft spot and big heart for veterans, Artman said.
The Elk River’s Police Department led the 110 motorcycles safely out of town. The ride ended at the Haven for Heroes in Anoka with the Elk River.
The event raised $3,657. The money will be used for upkeep, maintenance and renovations of the buildings and supporting veterans.
