The 100th anniversary of American Education Week will be celebrated Nov. 15 to 19.
The American Legion and the National Education Association cosponsored the first celebration to seek ways to generate public support for education after discovering that 25% of the country’s World War I draftees were illiterate and 9% were physically unfit. Since the first celebration several other organizations have become sponsors, including the American Legion Auxiliary.
The Elk River American Legion Post 112 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 thank all of the staff at area schools who provide education of our students and they encourage others in the community to also thank them. — Commander Tom Kulkay, American Legion Post 112; President Cathy Artman, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 112 (Editor’s note: The Elk River City Council on Nov. 1 designated the week of Nov. 15-19 as American Education Week. In the resolution, council members noted the following:
• Schools represent a major investment by any community.
• Teachers are a most important part of our community’s leadership.
• Schools represent the best possible avenue of improving the quality of life in our country.
• There is a need for better communication and a more cooperative relationship between professional educators and the community.
• 100 years ago the National Education Association and the American Legion joined together and since have been joined by many other professional groups to proclaim American Education Week to promote visiting schools and other activities annually.
• Urge all citizens to reaffirm their commitment to improving and supporting education at all levels and translate this commitment into action by learning more about what our schools do.)
