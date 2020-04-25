As the COVID-19 crisis grows larger every day, cancer patients – many of whom already have compromised immune systems – are more vulnerable than ever. We at the American Cancer Society want to ensure that cancer patients, their caregivers and loved ones, know we are here for them during this difficult time.
Information is a critically important resource right now. We’re continually updating our website with the latest information and guidance for cancer patients from our public health experts. Please visit www.cancer.org/coronavirus to learn more, or call us 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-227-2345. We are also available via live chat at cancer.org and will be adding video-conferencing in the near future.
Our 24-hour helpline and live chat are also great options for emotional support during this time of challenging isolation. In addition, our Reach to Recovery program provides peer-to-peer support for breast cancer patients and is now 100% phone-based, and our virtual support groups include the Cancer Survivors Network and Springboard Beyond Cancer.
Through our advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN, we are fighting for cancer patients by advocating for policies that will help ease the increased burden created by the pandemic. ACS CAN is also fighting for continued relief for the nonprofit sector. Learn more at www.fightcancer.org.
This is just the beginning of our COVID-19 response efforts. Cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither will we. To learn more or to make a donation, please visit www.cancer.org. — Carolyn Sharatt, Elk River
