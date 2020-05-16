Cancer hasn’t stopped. So neither have we. Every year, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) brings cancer survivors and advocates to the state capitol to let lawmakers know that preventing suffering and death from cancer has to be a priority. Although we could not attend in person this year, my fellow advocates and I held a virtual week of action.
As the mother of a 10-year-old who will be starting middle school in the fall, I can’t sit back and do nothing. As someone who lost a loved one to lung cancer, I can’t sit back and do nothing. As a cancer caregiver and advocate, I can’t sit back as we lose a generation of Minnesotans to tobacco addiction. Raising the tobacco age of sales to 21 in Minnesota allows us to maximize the health benefits for our state.
Even as we face this pandemic, we are still facing a youth tobacco epidemic. That is why I asked our lawmakers to raise the minimum age of sale for all tobacco products to age 21 and enforce strict penalties for retailers who are caught selling to youth. Nearly 95% of adults who smoke started smoking before the age of 21.
We let lawmakers know that volunteers across the state are counting on them to take a stand against cancer by supporting what works to prevent cancer diagnoses. I hope Sen. Michelle Benson and Rep. Kurt Daudt will make sure Tobacco 21 becomes Minnesota law this year. It’s time to finish the fight against this devastating disease. —Cory Whiting, Zimmerman (Editor’s note: The Minnesota Senate passed a statewide Tobacco 21 bill on a bipartisan 43 to 21 vote on May 13. The Senate vote sends the bill to Gov. Tim Walz after the Minnesota House advanced similar legislation on Saturday. If signed, the purchasing age for tobacco products in Minnesota will soon increase from 18 to 21. The new age limit brings the state in line with recently enacted federal law and would also apply to chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes and vaping products.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.