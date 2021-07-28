Benfer recognized by Central Minnesota Arts Board; will also be part of State Fair art exhibition
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
For 36 years, Paula Benfer taught art at schools in Iowa, Missouri and Ohio.
She also is an award-winning artist and has a long list of artistic accomplishments in the states where she has lived.
But she left that all behind in 2013, when she and her husband, Ron, moved to Elk River to be closer to family.
Since then, she has continued to create art, has launched the Art Bright program for people with dementia and has worked to re-establish her reputation as an artist in her new hometown.
So when Benfer was one of 10 area artists selected to receive an Individual Artist Award from the Central Minnesota Arts Board earlier this year, the recognition meant a lot to her.
The Individual Artist Award provides awards of $2,000 each in recognition and support of outstanding artists living in the Minnesota counties of Benton, Sherburne, Stearns or Wright.
A panel of six arts professionals reviewed and scored each application and those with the highest average score were recommended to the Central Minnesota Arts Board of Directors for awards. The board accepted the panel’s recommendations.
Benfer was chosen for her visual arts collagraph printmaking. She submitted 10 pieces of her work in an online portfolio as part of the entry process for the award.
Collagraph is a printmaking process in which materials are applied to a rigid substrate such as paperboard or wood. Ink or pigment is applied to the resulting collage and the collage plate is used to print onto paper or another material using either a printing press or various hand tools. The resulting print is termed a collagraph, according to Wikipedia.
Only a dozen or so good prints can be made from each of Benfer’s collages.
“I probably picked one of the more difficult processes, but it’s what I enjoy,” Benfer said.
She particularly likes constructing the collage plates and the “warm, homespun” quality of the finished print.
Some of her collagraphs draw on memories from her childhood growing up on a farm in Iowa.
“Truck Bed Lunch,” for instance, features her dad, two uncles, her brother, a cousin and a hired man gathered around a red pickup truck in an Iowa farm field, eating lunch. A combine is in the background and her dog, Skipper, stands nearby. “We always had to make an extra sandwich for him,” she said of the dog.
She just found out this week that “Truck Bed Lunch” will also be in the 2021 Minnesota State Fair art exhibition.
“Housewife Helpings” is another one of her collagraphs that draws on her farm roots. It portrays her mother feeding a crew of farm workers at their home in Iowa.
Other collagraphs explore darker themes, such as one of a scene in Selma, Alabama, a city which played a key role in the civil rights movement. It’s titled “Standing in Witness on Selma Shores.” Looking at it, Benfer said, gives her a sense of grieving.
Some of her collagraphs were created during the COVID-19 pandemic. One, titled “Preparing for the Pandemic,” features two facemask-wearing women with rolls of toilet paper nearby.
Benfer has been creating art most of her life. She was influenced early on by her mother and other family members who crocheted and quilted.
She went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees and spent much of her career teaching art to students ranging in age from elementary to junior college students.
Now retired from teaching, Benfer is not retired from being an artist.
“People assume that artists just stop working and they don’t,” she said. “It’s so much of who you are.”
In addition to creating collagraphs and other art, Benfer has developed the Art Bright program aimed at enriching the lives of people with memory loss.
Benfer taught the classes at Union Church in Elk River prior to the pandemic. During the pandemic, she has been developing Art Bright PowerPoints on topics such as shoes, gardening, schools, and vacations. The PowerPoints are designed to serve the same audience but in a social distanced manner.
She is currently working with the Sherburne County Area United Way and Union Church to see what Art Bright can offer in the future.
Other award winners
Other 2021 Individual Artist Award recipients are:
• Naomi Hart, Visual Arts mixed media – Stearns County
• Sandy Bot-Miller, Visual Arts fiber – Stearns County
• Sarah Drake, Visual Arts paper collage – Benton County
• Heidi Jeub, Visual Arts painting and bookbinding – Stearns County
• MacKenzie Mitzuk, Visual Arts surrealism painting – Sherburne County
• Sydney Kakuk, Music classical voice – Stearns County
• Christopher Bolin, Literary Art poetry – Stearns County
• David Swenson, Visual Arts ceramics – Wright County
• Cezarija Abartis, Literary Arts fiction – Stearns County
