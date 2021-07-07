Allina Health is partnering with the American Red Cross to host blood donation drives to address the severe national blood shortage.
Due to an increase in trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries, the American Red Cross has distributed roughly 75,000 more blood products than expected. This higher-than-average usage has resulted in a severe shortage in the national blood supply, which may lead to delays of lifesaving medical care for patients over the summer.
The Red Cross has set up donation drives at a number of locations including from noon to 6 p.m. July 26 at the Allina Health Elk River Clinic.
Search RedCrossBlood.org by ZIP code for other local donation sites or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment. To reduce wait time, make an appointment and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
