Cambridge man ran red light while driving west we on Sherburne County Road 4 flown to North Memorial Hospital for serious injuries
On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at approximately 2:40pm the Minnesota State Patrol responded to and investigated a two-vehicle injury crash.
A Chevrolet Malibu driven by Michael Sorenson, a 66-year-old Milaca man, was southbound Hwy 169, in the left lane, approaching County Road 4.
As the Malibu proceeded through the green light a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Paul Bergloff, a 32-year-old Cambridge man, was westbound on County Road 4 ran the red light.
The vehicles collided in the intersection. Bergloff was ejected from the vehicle. Bergloff was transported by North Air Ambulance to North Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.
Sorenson was transported to Mercy Hospital by North Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.
Bergloff was cited for “duty to drive with due care and no proof of auto insurance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.