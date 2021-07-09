Cambridge man ran red light while driving west we on Sherburne County Road 4 flown to North Memorial Hospital for serious injuries

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at approximately 2:40pm the Minnesota State Patrol responded to and investigated a two-vehicle injury crash.

A Chevrolet Malibu driven by Michael Sorenson, a 66-year-old Milaca man, was southbound Hwy 169, in the left lane, approaching County Road 4.

As the Malibu proceeded through the green light a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Paul Bergloff, a 32-year-old Cambridge man, was westbound on County Road 4 ran the red light.

The vehicles collided in the intersection. Bergloff was ejected from the vehicle. Bergloff was transported by North Air Ambulance to North Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.

Sorenson was transported to Mercy Hospital by North Ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Bergloff was cited for “duty to drive with due care and no proof of auto insurance.”

