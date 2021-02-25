Pompeii Pizzeria in downtown Elk River has risen to the top in an unofficial sampling of pizza in Minnesota.
Scott Poepard, of White Bear Lake, has tried pizza from 360 pizza places in the state. According to a story in the StarTribune, his top five Minnesota pizzerias are Pompeii, at 315 Jackson Ave.; ElMar’s NY Pizza in Plymouth; Wrecktangle in Minneapolis; Forager Brewery in Rochester; and Burch Restaurant in Minneapolis (currently closed).
The driver of a refrigerated van, Poepard makes time for a pizza stop while he’s on the road for work, the StarTribune reported. He has eaten at about 700 pizzerias across the United States in the last 10 years, and isn’t done yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.