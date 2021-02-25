Pompeii Pizzeria in downtown Elk River has risen to the top in an unofficial sampling of pizza in Minnesota.

Scott Poepard, of White Bear Lake, has tried pizza from 360 pizza places in the state. According to a story in the StarTribune, his top five Minnesota pizzerias are Pompeii, at 315 Jackson Ave.; ElMar’s NY Pizza in Plymouth; Wrecktangle in Minneapolis; Forager Brewery in Rochester; and Burch Restaurant in Minneapolis (currently closed).

The driver of a refrigerated van, Poepard makes time for a pizza stop while he’s on the road for work, the StarTribune reported. He has eaten at about 700 pizzerias across the United States in the last 10 years, and isn’t done yet.

