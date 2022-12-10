by Jim Boyle
Editor
The race for Zimmerman City Council was so close it required a recount.
The race got even closer after the recount when a couple of overvotes rejected by voting machines were able to be counted after being examined for clear intent, according to Kary Tillmann, the city’s clerk-treasurer.
The recount was between Dave Earenfight and Travis Wiskur, who were separated by three votes after tabulating was done on election night. Earenfight had 700 votes; Wiskur had 697 votes.
Wiskur picked up two votes in the hand recount.
“When we viewed these two ballots and inspected them, you could tell the voter’s intent,” Tillmann said.
One voter had filled in circles for two candidates and then also filled in the bubble for a write-in but did not fill in a name.
“Because you could vote for up to two candidates and that person had filled in three circles, the machine rejected it as an overvote,” Tillmann said.
The other ballot was a matter of sloppy coloring that the voting machines also flagged as an overvote, Tillmann said.
“The voter had voted for two individuals, but when they were filling one of the ovals, they filled in a portion of the oval below it,” Tillmann said. “When their mark got into another circle for another candidate, the machine rejected it.
“You could tell by looking at the ballot they only intended to vote for two, but they got a little sloppy with their coloring or they made a mistake and opted not to get another ballot.”
Earenfight won the Nov. 21 recount 700-699 over Wiskur.
“People say that when someone says one vote makes a difference, it sounds corny, but it really is true,” Tillmann said. “One vote makes a difference.”
The recount was automatic and publicly funded because the margin of defeat was less than one-half of 1 percent. Wiskur had requested it the day after the election, but was told the process had already been initiated.
Tillmann has been Zimmerman’s clerk-treasurer since 2007, and this is only the second recount in her 15 years. There was one four years ago, and the vote totals remained identical in that recount. The margin between candidates Josh Bondus and Ron Mathison was four votes.
Tillmann said Election Day is one of her favorite days of the year.
“I really enjoy being a part of the process,” she said. “For me, the recount processes we have had really confirm for me what we are doing is important. It also confirms for me that the systems work and voting matters.”
Zimmerman officials did the recent recount at the Sherburne County Government Center in Elk River.
Tillmann said Earenfight and Wiskur both agreed the recount had to be done. Wiskur told the Star News the process was smooth.
“It came down to one vote,” he said. “You can’t get any closer than that.”
Wiskur said he has been encouraged by the result, People can expect him to file in a couple of years for a second try at winning a seat on the council.
“Being that it was my first time running, and Dave Earenfight has held a position on the council for many years, I felt good about how I did,” he said. “It was a really close race between all the candidates.”
Larry Farber was the top vote-getter with 723 votes. Harley Wells finished with 643 votes.
Farber and Earenfight will be sworn in at the Zimmerman City Council’s organizational meeting in January.
