Graduate: Pandemic ‘taught us to appreciate everything we’re given — relationships and experiences’
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Members of the Zimmerman High School Class of 2021 collected their diplomas Wednesday, June 9, capping a year defined by a global pandemic.
Despite the challenges brought on by the coronavirus, Superintendent Daniel Bittman said the Class of 2021 came together, led by example, displayed courage, and modeled good citizenship and leadership.
“You did it. Our future looks bright,” he told the graduates during commencement exercises at the school.
Student speaker Cheradin Ralph said even though the last couple of years were not the most fun, the Class of 2021 made the best of it.
“I know our senior year is not what we had imagined it would be when we daydreamed about it in elementary school, but we definitely made it the best we could,” she said.
She also chronicled some of the milestones the class reached along the way to graduation. At every step, she recalled how it was easy to yearn for the next step to be accomplished, when they should have just appreciated things like nap and coloring time in kindergarten, recess in elementary school, and the simplicity and structure of middle school.
“We have so much to look forward to in our future, finishing college or getting the job of our dreams and having the lives we have always wanted,” she said. “However, we do need to sit back and enjoy where we are now. Enjoy what you have because in the blink of an eye we will all be adults paying bills, doing our own laundry and doing our own grocery shopping.”
Student speaker Miranda Schwieger said members of the Class of 2021 are about to step into the most drastic change most have encountered so far.
“Whether you plan to go to college, join the military, start a job or any other endeavor of your choosing, you have an opportunity to change your own life,” she said.
She said she has no doubt the class will be able to make an impact on the world.
She advised her classmates to take the chances that they are given because it’s better to go for things than to regret missing out on them for years to come.
She acknowledged that their senior year was clearly not the year that they had imagined.
“We didn’t get the classic senior experience, but that doesn’t have to define us,” she said. “Although sometimes we tend to look at all of the negativity in our lives as a result of this pandemic, it has taught us to appreciate everything we’re given — relationships and experiences.”
She said through all of the changes and growth, members of the Class of 2021 will create happy and prosperous lives for themselves.
Nick Levos, a social studies teacher at the school, addressed the graduates as well. He said as he thinks back on their time together, it’s kind of like a highlight reel of conversations, jokes, laughter and a few moments of embarrassment.
“Your impact was greater than you will ever know,” he said.
He shared a life lesson, advising students to not feed the “hungry ghosts.”
“Hungry ghosts are moments in our lives that attempt to lead us down a path that goes nowhere and often times it will take away from your true goal,” he said. “... The advice I have for you today is to not feed the hungry ghosts in life. Instead, feed your passions, water the flowers that will bring you joy when they bloom.”
He also told members of the class to be committed, be consistent, live on the edge of their comfort zones and “don’t ever forget that we all are here for each and every one of you.”
When the speeches concluded, members of the class crossed the stage to collect their diplomas. After the last diploma was distributed, teacher Jim Doran yelled, “21 and done!” and the graduates tossed their hats high into the air to conclude the ceremony.
There were 165 members of the Class of 2021, bringing the total number of Thunder alumni to almost 2,300.
