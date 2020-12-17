Sherburne County Board Chair Felix Schmiesing has been honored by the county’s employees for his leadership during a year plagued by COVID-19.
County Administrator Bruce Messelt presented Schmiesing with an award of appreciation during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Messelt said the stability that Schmiesing brought was felt by all staff. He provided valuable guidance for Messelt as well.
“Felix was not only the sage on the stage, but he was the guide on the side,” Messelt said. “For me professionally this year, he has guided me through these very turbulent times and I believe I am a better administrator because of that.”
Schmiesing said he appreciated the award, but just “took my turn” as board chair. The position typically rotates among commissioners on an annual basis.
Schmiesing said he very much appreciated the cooperation of commissioners and staff during his year as board chair.
He also commended the staff for doing an excellent job in a year gripped by a global pandemic.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our response, sincerely. We have weathered, for the most part, this storm. The storm continues, but we see the end and we’re going to get there,” he said.
