‘Reopening feels like a big relief,’ manager says
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River will reopen to the public on June 3, more than a year after it was first closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
New summer hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
The Minnesota Historical Society had temporarily closed all sites and museums on March 14, 2020, including the Kelley Farm, as the pandemic gained traction. The farm reopened for five Saturdays in August, September and October, but has been closed since then.
"Reopening feels like a big relief," said Anders Mayland, site manager at the farm.
During the closure, Mayland said they were able to invest some time in site maintenance and planning, but the majority of staff time was committed to farm work that he said simply can’t be put on hold: caring for livestock and draft animals, managing the farm’s crops, and ensuring the success of a victory garden project.
In March of last year, farm staff transformed an interpretive garden at the Kelley Farm into a victory garden, growing fruits and vegetables that would be the most useful for people served by the CAER food shelf in Elk River. By the end of the 2020 growing season, the farm had donated more than 9,000 pounds of produce to CAER.
"We’re extremely proud that we were able to grow and donate over 9,000 pounds of fresh, seasonal produce to the CAER food shelf last year, but our first calling is as historical and agricultural educators, and working closely with the public is what we’re most passionate about," Mayland said.
After a year of limited access, he said they are very excited to share the farm with guests again.
The Kelley Farm, a National Historic Landmark, was the home of Oliver H. Kelley, founder of the Grange, the first successful national farming organization. The 1860s farmstead, modern visitor center and farm lab showcase the story of farming, food and agriculture — past and present.
The farm is located at 15788 Kelley Farm Road, 2.5 miles southeast of downtown Elk River on Highway 10.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (65-plus), veterans, active military and college students and $8 for children ages 5 to 17. Children ages 4 and under are admitted free, as are Minnesota Historical Society members.
For more information, visit www.mnhs.org/kelleyfarm.
