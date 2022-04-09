A lifelong Sherburne County resident, he will not run for reelection in 2022
Sherburne County Commissioner Felix Schmiesing has announced that he will not run for reelection this fall.
In an April 5 letter to friends, neighbors, and colleagues, Schmiesing said that after nearly 30 years in elected office, he has decided to retire from public service when his current term on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners ends on Jan. 3, 2023.
“By announcing now that I will not be seeking reelection, I am hopeful that interested and qualified residents may give thoughtful consideration to seeking the position of county commissioner,” he said in the letter.
Schmiesing represents District 4, which includes the townships of Haven, Palmer, Santiago, Blue Hill, and Clear Lake; the city of Clear Lake; and Ward 2 - Precincts 5, 6 and 7 in the city of St. Cloud.
Schmiesing said he has very much enjoyed the opportunity to serve his community, first representing Palmer Township for seven years as a supervisor, and then representing District 4 for the past 20 years as a Sherburne County commissioner.
“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me and encouraged me over these 27 years,” he said in his announcement. “It has been a true honor and privilege to represent and serve the hard-working people in my district and throughout the county. My wife, Rose, and our family are looking forward to my retirement, where and when I can enjoy more time with family and friends, more travel to interesting places, and more opportunity to pursue my hobbies. We plan on remaining a part of Sherburne County, my home, where I have lived my entire life. Thank you again for the opportunity to represent you, my friends and neighbors. My service to you has been an honor and a privilege.”
