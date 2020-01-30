Affordable housing money sought to help disabled persons

Sherburne County will apply to the Minnesota Department of Human Services Disability Services Division for a grant in the amount of $78,000 to enable the county to expand the capacity of affordable housing for individuals with disabilities.
The term of the grant is March 1 until Dec. 31, with possible renewal for an additional four years.
The plan for this grant is to partner with two private community providers to assist in expanding capacity. The providers will recruit traditional landlords and non-traditional landlords (homeowners who have an interest in renting to individuals with disabilities and who have an interest in piloting the “life-sharing model”).
The goal of the grant is to provide persons with disabilities with more housing options and reduce the number of persons in corporate foster care.
