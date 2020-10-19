by Jim Boyle
Editor
Tens of thousands of gallons of craft beer have flowed from the taps at Aegir Brewing in downtown Elk River since it opened in the spring of 2018.
COVID-19 restrictions have slowed them down this year, siphoning off the taproom’s ability to satisfy the thirst of its customers and the ability of the owners to make a satisfactory profit.
Tim and Jeremy Jones, brothers and owners of the taproom and nearby microbrewery, are working to open a new, larger taproom before winter, before they feel they have no choice but to shut down their downtown taproom at 707 Main St. because the profits and losses don’t make good business sense.
“The current taproom can only hold 17 people right now due to COVID (restrictions),” Jeremy Jones said.
The Joneses are working to add a taproom component to their off-site microbrewery in a business park on the west side of town at 19050 Industrial Blvd.
They initially leased space in this building and got approval to run a microbrewery out of it. The need for that grew out of demand. The need for a new larger taproom is a direct result of the pandemic, so they purchased the building where the microbrewery is this past summer.
They have now asked for a conditional use permit from the city of Elk River to operate a taproom out of their microbrewery. The other half of the building would remain leased space — for now. They have told their tenants they are welcome to stay, or if they leave, they would help with manpower to assist with any move.
“We want to open a taproom in the back half,” Tim Jones said. “We feel like we worked with Chris (Leeseberg) to meet all the necessary requirements as far as he’s concerned and we’re concerned.
“We’re willing to work with anyone who wants to stay or leave. That’s up to them. We will honor everything in the lease.”
Council members appear plenty supportive of the Jones brothers and Aegir Brewery, but they decided Monday an extra step was needed in the conditional use permit process after concerns were raised by existing tenants who lease space from the Joneses. Tenants sent emails to the council and some of them spoke at the Oct. 5 public hearing.
There are security concerns due to the confidential nature of the businesses that operate out of leased space and the fact that they will share common restroom facilities with a taproom. The businesses in question are looking for alternative spaces with varying degrees of success. One of the tenants is a nonprofit that has disabled clients who already struggle with alcohol and other issues. Another provides transportation services. Both keep confidential records.
Eventually the Joneses plan to convert the entire building into a taproom and brewery, and the plan is to construct new restroom facilities. They have even talked about including a dog park to tap into the taproom industry’s trend of allowing customers to bring their dogs to taprooms. But for now they are hoping to ease into the expanded operation, and they are willing to adjust their capacity to meet the limitations of existing bathrooms. They dropped talk of a dog park and said they would bring that back later since that also generated lots of questions and discussion.
The Joneses tried to zero in on the conditional use permit and focus on getting it approved as quickly as possible.
“The longer this process takes, the longer we are into winter,” Jeremy Jones said. “We’re trying to get this done ... so we don’t have to shut down 707 Main (before we open the new space). Seventeen people won’t keep that location afloat.”
Their next step after getting the permit would be to apply to the state and pull a permit for the project.
Council members expressed a desire not to drag their feet on the permit process, but they felt compelled to ask for a code review to size up tenant concerns with what a building code official would say before making a final decision on a permit.
“It has been fantastic to see you guys be so successful and have to meet about moving and expanding,” Council Member Jennifer Wagner said. “This is the first time tonight we have heard or seen concerns. I’m hearing these tenants have concerns — unfounded or otherwise — and they have come here to say those things.”
Wagner said it’s the council’s job to listen to those concerns, especially when it is ruling on a conditional use permit.
Chris Leeseberg, the senior planner for the city, said what the council was asking for is an architectural code review to make sure everything internally is working between an industrial space versus an office and the number of bathrooms required.
“We don’t have that knowledge or drawings or information to evaluate that,” Leeseberg said.
Leeseberg noted the architectural review would need to happen sooner or later. But without a conditional use permit, the application process to the state can’t start.
The Joneses said all of the concerns tenants have, if they were so critical, should be addressed in the leases that were crafted. They said any additional delays will set their project back, because they cannot apply to the state until they get the permit signed off by the council.
Earlier in the discussion, Council Member Nate Ovall said he empathized with the tenants but said it seemed like government overreach. He suggested these issues should be addressed between the landlord and tenant, not by the council.
Once City Attorney Peter Beck explained the purpose of the conditional use permit was to see if the new use of the building is compatible with the existing uses, Ovall’s position softened. Beck said evaluating the impact of the use on the site and surrounding property is well within the council’s purview.
“Yes, it’s an allowed use, but it’s not a permitted use,” Beck said. “It’s a conditional use precisely so these kinds of issues can be vetted to see if standards can be met.”
Ovall acknowledged a taproom is a change in use. He said he was empathetic to both sides. Others were too, but concluded the level of comfort level to proceed with the permit was not yet there.
Council Member Matt Westgaard said he was fine with the request and the application but he would feel more comfortable if their business needs were being met and there wasn’t the level of concern that there was. Council Member Garrett Christianson and Elk River Mayor John Dietz agreed, and consensus was to have the item back on the agenda at the council’s Oct. 19 meeting for a decision. Staff and the applicant were to pursue additional information.
