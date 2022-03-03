Owner Darren Kiser powers through life’s challenges with grit and determination —helping others along the way
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Kiser Construction was founded in 2003. Its successful rise on the construction trades scene has been slow and steady with breakout discoveries along the way.
Much like the owner, Darren Kiser, the firm does not let adversity trip it up. Kiser didn’t in 1997 when he was paralyzed in a snowmobile crash, and he didn’t let his business flounder when the economy tanked in 2007 and his business fluttered for a bit.
The Elk River firm transitioned to a local home upgrade and disaster restoration company specializing in restoring homes with storm, water, fire, mold, and ice dam damage. Back in 2003 when the business was in St. Michael, the firm offered far fewer services.
But under Kiser’s leadership, the firm constantly adapted and kept an eye on important matters like quietly helping out the community.
During its ascent as a business, flame-wrapped trucks starting rolling into neighborhoods in 2013 to highlight a successful transition from a roofing, siding, windows, and gutters business to a full-blown restoration business when catastrophes strike homeowners. The business has been on the grow since, with last year being the best year ever on record in revenue.
The Kiser team’s goal is now to top the $10 million mark. So when the opportunity to sponsor Rink No. 2 at Elk River’s Furniture and Things Community Event Center surfaced in 2021, it seemed like the right time to give the “give back to the community mentality” a higher profile.
Rink sponsorship
Kiser Construction is now the sponsor of the multi-purpose facility’s second rink. It held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 16.
Darren Kiser thanked the city of Elk River for the beautiful facility and the opportunity to partner during a brief program.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz thanked Darren and Kiser Construction.
“Sponsors like this are what helps make this building go,” Dietz said. “We’ve got some excellent sponsors. Darren’s company has really stepped up. We are really grateful.”
Dietz said the city plans to put a lot of sponsorship dollars into a sinking fund to be used for repairs as they become necessary so the city doesn’t have to turn to tax dollars.
“That was our problem with the older buildings we had (before this) is there was no funding source to repair the building,” Dietz said. “Hopefully we learned a thing or two.”
Dietz said the city is still seeking a sponsor for the for the field house and one for the senior center.
Long history of giving back
Meanwhile, Kiser Construction continues to give back in traditional ways and in new ways. Kiser Construction has always sponsored local sports teams as a lot of its employees, subcontractors and vendors have kids in the school district.
In addition to sponsoring Arena 2 for the next seven years, Kiser is also sponsoring the Elk River AA bantam hockey team, the Elk River High School girls swim and dive team and the Elk River High School varsity boys basketball team and will be sponsoring the Elk River Dug Out Club this spring. It has also sponsored local chamber golf tournaments and galas in Anoka and Elk River. Flashier examples of community involvement include participation this year in the Elk River High School homecoming parade where they handed out touchdown towels. Kiser employees and families also participated in the Anoka Grande Day Parade handing out candy from an award-winning “Wizard of Oz”-themed float.
They also deliver ‘Kiser’ rolls, which are actually cinnamon rolls that they purchase from Blue Egg Bakery in Elk River to give to front-line workers such as fire departments, police departments, health care professionals and the post office just to let them know they appreciate their service.
The company has hopes of partnering with Furniture & Things, Cornerstone Auto, and Serrano Brothers Catering to host a community Thanksgiving in 2022.
Partnering between the sponsors has already begun. Serrano Brothers provided the free refreshments that were served at last month’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the event center. Serrano Brothers Catering also used Kiser Construction for some of the kitchen build out at the gourmet concession stand at the Furniture and Things Event Center.
Humble beginnings
Kiser, who grew up in Champlin, is a 1992 graduate of Anoka High School. He and his wife, Angie, moved to Elk River in 2000. They have five children ranging in ages from 4 to 28.
Darren’s first taste of the construction trade came in the form of a summer job as a roofer. It was perfect for a young, muscular guy with a competitive nature.
“You got paid by what you install, whether it took two hours or 10 hours,” Kiser said. “It was a challenge to see much you could get done.”
Kiser’s world was turned upside down in January of 1997 in a snowmobile accident that brought about paralysis and a need for a wheel chair. Slowly he adjusted to his new normals and eventually found himself working in the office of Top Gun Roofing.
“I saw the other side of the business,” Kiser said.
It was in 2003 that he combined his love of the building and construction trades and knowledge of the paperwork and production sides of the business with the labor side of the business. It was an easy transition for a guy who wasn’t going to let his disability get in the way of his ambition.
“I liked the building construction aspects of the trades, and I liked working outdoors.” Kiser said. “I’m not a clock person.
“I met a lot of good people along the way, and it was an easy transition (to business ownership).”
Kiser didn’t shy away from the labor side of things. He wasn’t getting up on roofs any more, but he could bend and cut siding and finish up in the office at night.
Eventually he started doing sales and production. While working in production he began managing guys more and subcontractors as they added new aspects to Kiser Construction to include roofing, siding, windows, gutters. The business grew precipitously in 2005 and 2006.
Change in business model
In 2007 the economy tanked, and the business model would have to change if the business was going to stay afloat. Kiser and a couple sales guys ventured off into new markets from their home base in St. Michael. Hail storms and other catastrophes homeowners face became a niche that would help the business survive.
“Work (like that) got us through the downturn,” Kiser said. “It was like a light bulb moment. Storms and fires don’t know the economy is crappy.”
The economy eventually recovered but the Kiser Construction business model never reverted back. Now it provides a wide array of expert damage restoration and remodeling services. Some of the work can be rather emotional after fire or another disaster strikes.
“I would never wish (a house fire) on anyone,” Kiser said. “We literally help people put their lives back together. And we try to go above and beyond.
“When we finish our work the house is good and right. A lot of businesses are not like that anymore.”
Kiser Construction employs about 25 people, including four salesmen, three people in the office and two project managers. The chemistry is good, and they work at it whether it’s in the office, on a job site or during Friday meetings in a large board room where the company’s sales figures are prominently listed. They go over what’s great, what’s not great and how to fix it. The latest goal is to top $10 million dollars in revenue and donate $100,000 to a childhood charity in a 12-month period.
They are working on expanding more into the commercial realm, and will continue to tweak —or adapt — the business as necessary.
