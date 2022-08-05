by Jim Boyle
Editor
City officials were very pleased with Elk RiverFest 2022.
The event was sponsored by First Bank Elk River and featured a new format that split the family-oriented activities and the adult-only Sips on Main aspects of Elk RiverFest into two. Daytime activities for kids and families took place at Lion John Weicht Park. A ticketed Sips on Main beer, wine and spirits tasting event was paired with Elk River Sings and a Chris Kroeze, of “The Voice,” concert.
“The weather cooperated well, which always makes any outdoor event more pleasant,” said Wingard, Elk River’s special events coordinator “The venue of a park for the daytime family activities proved to be a nice move off the asphalt and onto the grass. We were able to spread out the activities at Lion John Weicht Park, which helped ease congestion.”
Wingard said the park was busy right away when it started but slowed after lunch.
“Parents seemed to enjoy having the inflatables enclosed in the JV field as it provided a good boundary for keeping the kids contained,” she said. “The petting zoo was a hit with a good selection of animals. The bubble zone was popular, as was face painting.
“We were hoping to have more community partners and nonprofits participate and anticipate growth next year.”
The Lion’s Mile supported the Elk River-Zimmerman cross-country and Nordic skiing programs. There were two races: one for adults 25 and older and another for racers ages 25 and younger.
In the youth 1-mile race, 13-year-old Mary Peterson finished first with a time of 6:34. Finishing second was 11-year-old Levi Ethen, who finished in 6:37. Carissa Edman, 17, finished third with a time of 6:58. Nine-year-old Phoebe Nelson finished fourth in 7:59.
In the adult 1-mile race, 36-year-old John Kallemeyn finished first in 5:08. Rachel Gates, 37, finished second with a time of 6:24. Ryan Traynor, 42, finished third in 6:30. Daniel Ethen, 40, finished fourth in 6:38, while 38-year-old Julie Kallemeyn finished fifth in 7:21.
City officials will hold a council work session later this month after our staff wraps its analysis before deciding on how to shape next year’s event. Staff will also meet with the Downtown Elk River Business Association.
The Sips on Main event proved to be very successful with ticket sale revenue almost double of last year, Wingard said, adding that the adult-only event was enjoyed by those that attended.
“We have not had something like this before,” she said. “I feel that the concerts on Thursdays provide the free family entertainment and so having one night where it is an adult-plus ticketed event is understandable. The sales of the Sips area help fund the free family activities during the day, so it is a win-win for all.”
The bean bag tournament attracted 14 teams.
“We plan to continue this next year, so keep practicing during the summer gatherings,” Wingard encourages the public.
