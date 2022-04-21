Additional traffic changes ahead on Highway 10 in Anoka;
Weekend full closure scheduled for April 22-25
Motorists are being advised to plan for additional traffic shifts and closures and an upcoming weekend closure, as work continues between 7th Avenue and Thurston Avenue in Anoka.
Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 22, the Minnesota Department of Transporation will close Highway 10 in both directions between Highway 47/Ferry Street and 7th Avenue to remove and replace utilities beneath the highway. The road will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, April 25. Drivers will be detoured on Highway 610, Interstate 94 and Highway 101. Nearby residents may experience some noise, lights and vibration as crews work 24 hours a day.
Church Street and Forest Avenue close April 25
Beginning Monday, April 25, Church Street will close between West Main Street and Forest Avenue. At the same time, Forest Avenue will be closed between Church Street and Western Avenue. Both roads will remain closed until mid-July. During the closures, drivers will follow a signed detour on West Main Street, Green Avenue, Bean Street and Western Avenue. Access to all businesses will be maintained.
Upcoming traffic changes and closures
- A temporary traffic signal at the intersection of McKinley Street and Highway 47 will be activated in late April to improve driver access between McKinley Street and Hwy 47/St. Francis Boulevard. Other traffic improvement measures will also be used along Highway 47.
- Drivers should expect the following closures in early May. Details will be sent out later.
- Highway 10 service road between Cutters Grove Avenue and Cutters Lane
- Main Street Service Road between Fairoak Avenue and Greenhaven Road
- Westbound Highway 10 ramp to Highway 47/Ferry Street
- Thurston Avenue closure will be extended to Highway 10 service road/Vista Way
- Main Street interchange closure
Reminder: Use the temporary loop ramp from southbound 7th Avenue to eastbound Highway 10
The existing left-turn lane for southbound 7th Avenue to the eastbound Highway 10 entrance ramp is closed.
As a reminder, drivers on southbound 7th Avenue traveling to eastbound Highway 10 need to get into the right lane and use the temporary loop ramp. Using the loop ramp will help keep traffic from getting backed up on 7th Avenue.
All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather permitting and subject to change.
When possible, motorists should consider a different highway route that doesn’t go through Anoka and help keep the community safe by using posted detour routes and avoid cutting through neighborhoods. Motorists should also consider using Metro Transit buses, Northstar commuter rail, carpooling, Park & Ride lots or telecommuting.
MnDOT and the city of Anoka are working together to repair aging roads and bridges and build new interchanges on the highway between Thurston Avenue and 7th Avenue in Anoka. The rebuilt road will improve traffic flow, decrease congestion and increase safety along and across Highway 10.
Construction is expected to be complete by the spring of 2024.
Real time traffic information is available at 511mn.org or download the Minnesota 511 app on your Apple or Android device.
For more information, including upcoming traffic impacts, visit the Highway 10 Anoka webpage. If you have any questions about the project, contact the project team at 763-400-3877 or info@Hwy10Anoka.com.
For more information and to sign up for email updates, visit: mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy10-anoka/index.
