Elk River Municipal Utilities General Manager Troy Adams turned in his resignation recently.
He is heading for a new job in his native Wisconsin as the GM of a municipal utility and a power company.
Troy has been Elk River’s GM for the last 11 years. Prior to that he was the company’s engineer for three years.
He had no GM experience when he was chosen for the ERMU job.
At that time I pushed to give him a chance, figuring it was worth giving an in-house candidate a shot at the top job.
Troy certainly didn’t disappoint me. He rocketed to the top of his profession in a hurry, becoming well-known throughout the state and the nation.
He has served large roles in our state and national municipal utility organizations.
There were many challenges when Troy took over as the GM at ERMU.
He met those challenges head-on to the point where ERMU is now looked at as one of the top municipals in the state.
Troy has received many awards for his work, including the highest honor presented by the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association.
He has helped ERMU through territory acquisition, transition to a new power company, implementation of a new billing system and many other major projects.
A key to his success is that Troy always prefers the team approach. He got his managers truly involved in the management process.
All ERMU customers and Elk River citizens owe Troy a debt of gratitude for everything he has done to make this a better place.
Customer service was always at the top of his list.
I wish Troy all the best in the future and thank him for his tremendous effort on our behalf. — Elk River Mayor and Elk River Municipal Utilities Commission Chairman John Dietz
