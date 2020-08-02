Activity Center issue will not tarnish accomplishments

Recently in this paper it was pointed out that the Elk River City Council has established quite a legacy fueled by the Active Elk River campaign. It was also suggested that the legacy would be tarnished if the Elk River Arts Group was not successful in acquiring the old Activity Center from the city.
First of all I don’t think the council is focused on legacy. It went though a very tough process to get the Active Elk River project to become a reality. The council is focused on seeing the project through to its completion. To me, the reward is not about legacy rather it is about providing a project that can offer something to every citizen of our city.
I believe that the Active Elk River project (multipurpose facility, improvement to Youth Athletic Complex, upgrade to Orono Park, new softball fields, new trails, and assisting in the dredging of Lake Orono) will go down as one of the most significant projects in the history of the city. The benefits of this project will be seen for decades.
The old Activity Center is tied to the Active Elk River project. The new multipurpose facility includes a brand new space for seniors, replacing the Activity Center. The city will have no need for the old building once the seniors move to their new space.
Council discussion yielded a plan to sell the old building. In a perfect world it would be sold and it would be put back on the property tax rolls. The Elk River Arts group, a youth organization and a church recently made pitches to the city council trying to acquire the building. Before any decision is made I believe the city will put out a request for proposals from brokers, hire one of them to list the property and see what comes in. Every citizen of Elk River should have the right to bid on that building if they so choose.
Once the bids come in I believe the council will circle back and consider those offers along with the three that it has already received.
I have a problem with just giving the property away or discounting it severely. Elk River taxpayers have put about $1.5 million into the Activity Center, which was originally built as the city’s library. To not get anything back in return is just not right.
We need to be patient and see what comes in for bids on the property. They will have to be weighed against each other before the council makes the tough call on which offer to accept. — John Dietz, mayor of Elk River
