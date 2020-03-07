The Elk River City Council made a wise decision March 2 to not look at bulldozing the Elk River Senior Activity Center when it’s no longer needed for senior center programming.
Council members have decided to turn to the market to see what it will bear and leave the decision about whether to bulldoze up to someone else. They recognize the community might want to see that space put to another good community use.
Elk River is not done growing, and its needs for public and community spaces will not wholly be resolved with the completion of Active Elk River improvements. The community will be in a much better place, but I would encourage city, school district, and community leaders to take a deep breath and assess as a community what the potential needs might exist and if the facility could be an answer to them.
The Elk River City Council was handed a tough decision nearly 20 years ago regarding what to do with the Elk River High School Little Theater after the successful referendum to expand Elk River High School to include what became Zabee Theater.
There were not enough funds for the school istrict to justify keeping the Little Theater. The city was approached by school district officials with the idea of coming up with $563,000 to keep it in the mix of public community spaces.
The city of Elk River, at the urging of a nonprofit community group known as Operation ER, rose to the occasion and agreed to make five payments over the course of five years to save the Little Theater. I doubt it was an easy decision, but it sure showed foresight. The theater has since been updated and continues to serve the community in many ways.
City leaders can be commended for their tremendous efforts to get public approval for its Active Elk River plan to provide ice arenas, a senior center, banquet facilities and indoor recreation space as well as improved parks and more trails, but the community still lacks an arts center.
It could also someday be home to an Elks Lodge, a national organization that has expressed an interest in locating here.
Several nonprofits have an interest in the former library space.
And there are other needs not yet identified that could catch the city off guard, like Rescare did when it wanted to locate downtown Elk River.
The highest and best use of this land and facility that sits across from Handke was a public library for many years, and its second act was an activity center. Its third act should not be a parking lot or more houses. The wisdom shown with the saving of the Elk River High School Little Theater gives me hope that the city won’t sell the property and wash its hands of the facility’s future. Surely, city leaders have more foresight than that. — Jim Boyle, editor
