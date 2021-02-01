Tamara Ackerman has been recognized as Elk River’s Volunteer of the Month.
Mayor John Dietz awarded Ackerman with a plaque at the Jan. 19 Elk River City Council meeting for her dedicated service to the community.
Ackerman has given of her time through the Downtown Elk River Business Association (DERBA) where she supported local businesses and served as president. She has provided leadership to the Shiver Elk River fundraiser as chairperson in 2017 and 2018 and more recently chaired the City of Elk River’s Beautification Committee.
Ackerman is also a past board member of the Elk River Chamber of Commerce.
Each month, Dietz recognizes an individual for their outstanding volunteer efforts which ultimately contribute to the overall quality of life in Elk River.
To learn more about award eligibility, or to nominate a resident, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.