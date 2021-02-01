Ackerman

Submitted photo

Tamara Ackerman poses with her plaque after being named Elk River’s Volunteer of the Month.

Tamara Ackerman has been recognized as Elk River’s Volunteer of the Month.

Mayor John Dietz awarded Ackerman with a plaque at the Jan. 19 Elk River City Council meeting for her dedicated service to the community.

Ackerman has given of her time through the Downtown Elk River Business Association (DERBA) where she supported local businesses and served as president. She has provided leadership to the Shiver Elk River fundraiser as chairperson in 2017 and 2018 and more recently chaired the City of Elk River’s Beautification Committee.

Ackerman is also a past board member of the Elk River Chamber of Commerce.

Each month, Dietz recognizes an individual for their outstanding volunteer efforts which ultimately contribute to the overall quality of life in Elk River.

To learn more about award eligibility, or to nominate a resident, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.

