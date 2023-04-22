by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Annual Friends of Scouting Leadership Breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. on April 27 at the Elk River American Legion, 525 Railroad Dr.
Jim Acers, the volunteer who coordinates the breakfast, is as passionate as ever about getting people to the fundraiser. He submitted a letter to the editor that was published last week, encouraging parents of children to get involved in Scouting and he was in front of the Elk River City Council on Monday, April 17, to invite council members to the leadership breakfast.
He hit upon the importance of parents in kids’ lives.
“Scouting has taken a backseat to a lot of important items in kids’ lives,” he said. “You have to remember one thing. When a kid goes home, the persons he works with are his parents. If we can get them involved in Scouting then there will be a two-way street. Parents are going to learn who that kid is, whether it is a daughter or a son. And the daughter or son will find out who the parents are.”
Acers said he was moved by what he saw on a recent sunny Saturday afternoon.
There’s a 1-year-old child that lives across the street from him, and the child was playing in the driveway and dad was nearby doing yard work.
“The kid walked over, picked up a stick and walked over and gave it to his dad,” Acers said. “Now, why is this significant?”
Acers said children want to help their parents in every way they can.
“What they’re seeing, is what they’re doing,” he said. “(You might say) don’t do this or don’t do that. But they see you. They see you through a lens they will never forget.”
Acers recited the Scout pledge, which is what kids learn when they join.
“On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight,” Acers stated.
“We have had 19 speakers, the majority of whom have been Scouters and a majority who have mentioned how important that pledge is,” Acers said. “They remember it. It’s not only a pledge to the community and to the Scout Troop or Pack, it’s a pledge to themselves to do the best that they can.”
This year’s speaker will have plenty of Scouting stories to share.
Todd Bouma began his Scouting career as a Tiger Den leader in 2009 and crossed over to the Troop as Assistant Scoutmaster in 2014, and later Scoutmaster in 2017. He remained Scoutmaster for 4 years until his son earned his Eagle rank. He then felt it best to let another parent enjoy the same opportunities with their son. He was instrumental in the start of one of the first female Scouts BSA Troops in the Central Minnesota Council and spent a decade on the Gateway District Committee holding several positions.
Some of Bouma’s fondest Scouting memories include the Troop’s adventure to Sea Base where they sailed a tall ship around Key West for 7 days, and a Boundary Waters canoe trip where an eagle tried to steal their fish dinner from them as he and his son paddled back to camp.
Bouma grew up on a dairy farm in central Minnesota where he said he learned the value of teamwork and an honest day’s work. He moved to the Elk River area in 1989 shortly after graduating from college with a degree in electronics technology.
He began his career servicing some of the first DOS-based personal computers in the late 1980s, then moved to a Fortune 500 company for nearly 25 years. Bouma is now an infrastructure engineer for an international company with more than 250,000 employees.
He has three adult children and still lives in Elk River with his wife. He enjoys rebuilding old John Deere tractors which he uses on a family member’s hobby farm. You can find him there most summer weekends enjoying bonfires and cooking delicious meals just as the Scouts did in his troop.
At a glance: Friends of Scouting Leadership Breakfast speakers
2004: John Barth, Elk River Area Schools
2005: Jerome Malmquist, Northern Star Council
2006: Jim Berg, Elk River Schools
2007: Dan Dixon, Guardian Angels
2008: Stephanie Klinzing, Mayor of Elk River
2009: Lynn Caswell, Surveyor
2010: Jeff Beahen, Chief of Elk River Police
2011: Stewart Wilson, VP, The Bank of Elk River
2012: Denny Chuba, Chuba Company owner
2013: Jack Mowry, Metal Craft CEO
2014: Kathleen Heaney, Sherburne County Attorney
2015: Dave Anderson, Cretex
2016: Mark Bezek, Supt. of Elk River Schools
2017: Joel Brott, Sherburne County Sheriff
2018: John Dietz, Elk River Mayor
2019: Barb Burandt, Sherburne County Commissioner
2020: Dan Bittman, Supt. of Elk River Schools
2021: John Houlton, CEO and Board Chair, First National Financial Services
2022: Jim Witzman, Elk River Scouter, Board Member
