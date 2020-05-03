Special the Star News
As soon as the virus hit, the Elk River area community has responded with an abundance of love, and it didn’t stop there.
“Guardian Angels’ residents have been blessed with extremely generous support since the start of the coronavirus outbreak,” said Kari McHenry, the director of marketing for Guardian Angels.
Among the blessings, McHenry said children crafted heartwarming cards.
“Those truly touched those in our care,” she said.
The list goes on:
•An Elk River neighbor dropped off pies from a local bakery to sweeten up everyone’s day.
•Churches and businesses have shown their kindness with donations of flowers, treats and gifts, which put smiles on the faces of residents.
•Guardian Angels’ staff have also been recognized with meals and treats from families and local businesses.
•Several hundred homemade face masks have been made and donated for staff and residents with hopes of keeping everyone safe.
While maintaining social distancing and throughout the stay-at-home order, Guardian Angels residents have enjoyed hallway bingo, Zoom meetings on the iPad, Facebook postings of residents with messages to family and friends, and even an “ice cream truck” making door-to-door stops playing the well-known tune associated with a real ice cream truck.
“Many things have changed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing has remained the same: Guardian Angels continues to provide the same exceptional health care and housing in the spirit of Christ’s love. We will all get through this together,” McHenry said.
Dan Dixon, the president and CEO of Guardian Angels, said in a message published in the Trumpeter:
“We’re living through a time in world history that is unprecedented. Our children and their children will live to tell stories of what we experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
“The isolation requirements of staying home, washing hands, wearing face masks and other personal protective equipment have forever changed our daily activities of life.
“Scripture is filled with God’s promises giving us comfort and reassurance that God is in control and is with us. Romans 12:12 tells us to be ‘joyful in hope for tomorrow, patient in our afflictions today and faithful in prayer always.’ What wonderful words of encouragement to God’s people.
“During the past weeks and now months, Guardian Angels has witnessed and heard countless stories of our staff being heroes at all of our locations. Our staff have been the hands and feet of Christ to our residents and families. They have stood in doorways practicing social distancing to provide support to residents. They have shared tears, organized a prayer walk (around the building), worked tirelessly to keep residents and each other safe, and creatively relieved loneliness. The dedication of our staff makes us proud!
“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our communities — volunteers, families, and friends of Guardian Angels. The saying ‘it takes a village’ is very true of these times. Please know we are grateful for your prayers, words of support and encouragement, and actions showing commitment to help us care for our most beloved seniors.
“Thank you for sharing in the spirit of caring, so that together we can experience hope, patience and faithfulness.”
