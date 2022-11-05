Sherburne County has sent out 5,820 absentee ballots so far and had accepted 4,211 of them back by of the end of the day on Nov. 2 for a return of 72%, according to Sherburne County Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold
“We have had to reject so far 131 Absentee Ballots mostly due to the lack of a witness signature,” Arnold said. “Please remember to have your signature envelope witnessed, before sending or bringing in your absentee ballot to the County Auditor-Treasurer’s office.”
The number of absentee ballots that went out in 2018 was 6,520.
Direct balloting, which started on Nov. 1, has been steady at the start with about 165 people a day at the counter to vote absentee, Arnold said. “Our numbers are on track to be over the 2018 numbers,” she said.
Public accuracy testing was done earlier this week.
“It went well,” Arnold said. “All performed as expected and verified the test deck results and we completed our testing of that same results to the state so we are good to go for the Election Day totals (that) come into the county.”
When asked by the Star News what else she would like people to know, she said, “I encourage people to get out and vote on Nov. 8. Voters can be assured that the votes cast will be counted accurately and correctly to insure the integrity of our elections here in Sherburne County and across Minnesota.”
