Sherburne County auditor-treasurer asks voters for patience
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
With the Nov. 3 general election just one month away, Sherburne County Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold is asking voters to have a little patience as the county works to meet the demand for absentee ballots.
Arnold said Tuesday that they have received 15,083 requests for absentee ballots. By comparison, in 2016 her office processed a total of 7,735 absentee ballots.
“We’re working as fast as we can to get all the ballots out,” she said. “We’ve mailed out 8,536 so far. It’s crazy.”
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has encouraged residents to vote from home via absentee ballot. His office recently sent absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in Minnesota who has not already requested an absentee ballot.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Simon said they have to view the election as a public health challenge.
“In a normal year, the appeal of voting from home is comfort and convenience,” he said in a recent press release. “But this year, it’s also a public service – because every person who votes from home is making the polling place a little bit safer for voters who need or prefer to vote in person.”
To learn more about absentee voting in Minnesota, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y82vzlcn or call 1-877-600-VOTE (8683).
For information related to Sherburne County, go to https://tinyurl.com/yc2s2j36.
