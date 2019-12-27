Civil suit to give city ability to clean up property and assess the work back to resident if nuisances aren’t rectified
The Elk River City Council approved a resolution for an abatement order against a property on the 1700 block of Tipton Circle during a meeting on Dec. 16.
An abatement order is a civil lawsuit against a landowner, which requires the landowner to clean up or stop a particular nuisance. If the landowner does not fix the issues, the city can clean up the property itself and assess the property for the costs. A judge determines how long an order is put into effect.
The city began actively enforcing city code on the property in spring 2018 after receiving complaints. The property has had a number of code violations in the past few years, including accumulation of trash bags, rubbish, tires, part of an old dock and vehicles parked on unapproved surfaces, according to council documents.
The property was brought into compliance at one point, but similar issues cropped up again in spring 2019, city staff said during the meeting. Letters and a criminal citation were issued to the property owner.
The city reinspected the property on July 22, Aug. 2, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Oct. 9, Oct. 22, Nov. 14, and Dec. 4. Each time, enforcement staff found violations.
The property is owned by the tenant’s parents. The tenant spoke during the meeting and asked for more time from the council before issuing an abatement request. He said his father’s property was in the garage, so he wasn’t able to move in his own items. He also said city staff visited the property that day, but did not take updated pictures.
“My yard is fairly cleaned up,” the tenant said. “We spent all weekend on it.”
Mayor John Dietz said one problem in the past is there would be progress made at the property, but then issues would crop up again.
“You make progress and then you fall back,” Dietz said.
With the abatement order, there would be an initial cleanup and the city would have the ability to go in again and reinspect and abate again. If the city is required to do the abatement, any costs will be assessed to the property by special assessment.
After the approval of the order, the tenant said he felt like he was “getting railroaded.”
In other action at the Dec. 16 meeting, the council:
•Administered the oath of office to Elk River Police Department Patrol Sgt. Andrew Zabee. Zabee was promoted from detective to patrol sergeant. The patrol sergeant position had been vacant since the end of March after a retirement and is responsible for daily supervision of the patrol officers.
Zabee has worked for the department for 12 years. He has a bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University and is enrolled in a master’s program for criminal justice. Zabee is on the honors guard for the department, the assistant team leader for SWAT, on the bike team, a firearms instructor, and a police reserve unit liaison. Zabee’s wife, Kasey, pinned on his badge and Dietz delivered the oath of office.
•Recommended city staff look into renting a piece of equipment and buying a snow plow attachment to assist in clearing sidewalks in the winter. The current sidewalk machine was a prototype the company had made and has experienced a number of issues in the last few months, city staff said during the meeting. Staff proposed purchasing a new piece of equipment for more than $153,000 or purchasing a less expensive, supplemental piece of equipment to assist should the first machine need repairs. However, the council decided to not purchase a new piece of equipment because the machine wouldn’t be delivered until March. By renting additional equipment as needed, the sidewalk machine replacement could be included in the capital replacement budgeting process for next year.
The council also approved the following consent agenda items.
•The Elk River City Council accepted a findings of fact at a council meeting on Dec. 16 denying an ordinance amendment that would have allowed auto sales in the FAST – Pointe zoning district.
The applicant, Pat Briggs of Sun Rae Apartments LLC, requested to establish an auto dealership in the former Saxon Motors property on Zane Avenue. The property was included in the Focused Area Study (FAST) and was guided for high-density residential use due to its proximity to Highway 10. The comprehensive plan adopted the FAST guidance and the land was rezoned to be consistent.
The Elk River City Council reviewed the request on Nov. 18, but voted 3-2 to deny the request because the request was not consistent with the comprehensive plan. The Planning Commission had reviewed the request on Oct. 22 and also recommended denial.“
In other action at the Dec. 16 meeting, the council:
•Continued an application for phase two of the Copart of Connecticut project on Jarvis Street. Phase two includes an easement vacation, simple plat, and conditional use permit to operate a salvage yard. The applicant and city staff are working on completing a traffic analysis study, which will be ready for review at the Jan. 21, 2020, council meeting.
•Recognized State Rep. Nick Zerwas. Zerwas served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for seven years and on the Elk River City Council from 2007 to 2012. He resigned from his seat in early December.
“He was always there to help on various projects,” Mayor John Dietz said. “I think it’s really awesome for the city of Elk River to have a representative in Elk River. … I can’t thank him enough for all he’s done for our citizens.”
Zerwas attended the meeting and received a plaque from the council.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: It truly was – it will be for the rest of my life – the honor of a lifetime to represent my community both when I was on the council and down in St. Paul,” Zerwas said. “For every project we got done on behalf of the city of Elk River, that was only possible because of the leadership and commitment of this city council. … This is 100 percent a team effort and I would not be able to get it done without all of your hard work.”
•Presented the employee evaluation results for City Administrator Calvin Portner. Dietz said overall, Portner met or exceeded expectations in every category, but there were areas targeted for improvement.
•Approved an interim use permit for Verizon Wireless to put a 120-foot tall pole on an Economic Development Authority owned property off of Twin Lakes Road. The pole would be temporary until Verizon could move through the review process for a separate location. One of the conditions of the permit is the property would be restored to existing conditions once the permit has expired.
