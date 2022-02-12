AARP is offering free tax help on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 14.

The AARP tax aides will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prairie Center at 8899 Nashua Ave. in Otsego.

To make an appointment, call 763-235-3148 and leave a message. There are no income requirements.

