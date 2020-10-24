I won’t make the same mistake twice.
As I have watched my Constitutional rights be threatened with bills on the State and National level, I decided to enlist the help of Commissioner Tim Dolan to help fortify my 2nd Amendment rights. By making Sherburne County a second amendment defender. Ultimately Tim Dolan refused to to support making Sherburne County a second amendment defender.
The conversation started as a friendly debate on Constitutional philosophies, then it took a turn. The conversation turned to me being called ignorant stupid. I was dismayed that Tim Dolan was the Commissioner I had elected to office, I had entrusted to hear me, let me speak, and represent me. Now Tim Dolan had failed me. It was made evident, by Tim Dolan’s own words, that outside influences have a much bigger impact on Tim Dolan’s decisions, than the concerns of his constituents.
We have a better option - Anne Kostrzewski. Anne Kostrzewski supports Police and the 2nd Amendment. Anne Kostrzewski believes that Government needs to be fiscally responsible and operate within the means. Anne Kostrzewski supports partnering with job creators to bring growth to Sherburne County. I can confidently say that Anne Kostrzewski loves GOD, her family, and America. Our elections and votes have consequences, and that is why I am fully supporting Anne Kostrzewski for Sherburne County Commissioner. — Anne Felber, Big Lake
