Photo by Joni Astrup
The Deputy Edward Foley memorial was unveiled in the lobby of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office in Elk River in September, 100 years after Foley died in the line of duty. He was shot and killed at a roadblock in Elk River on Sept. 27, 1919, and is the only Sherburne County deputy killed in the line of duty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.