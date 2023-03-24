City explores statutory requirements for public restrooms
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The final page of the book on Elk River Meats was turned on Monday, March 20, as Veit Companies razed the former meat market to make room for a different public use.
“It’s kind of weird,” said Bob Robeck. “We walked them floors for 50 years, and we went out with a bang. We didn’t (close) for a lack of business.”
He and his wife, Denise, celebrated the meat market’s 50th anniversary on May 1, 2021, and at the end of that business day, the couple closed the doors of their business forever to retire.
“It took me a little while to get used to being retired,” Bob said. “The big thing is missing the people.”
He and Denise along with former employees Roger Hebeisen, Greg Olson, Mary Paumen, and Al and Margot Nadeau came out to watch Veit tear the building down. They did not shed any tears, and they didn’t even stay the entire 2 1/2 hours it took to reduce the building to nothing but rubble.
Denise was asked before the demolition if she had tissues, and she said she had passed that point.
The Robecks did not have any family to turn the business over to, and there wasn’t a meat market around that would buy the building, believed to have been built in 1915.
“The building was so old, and whoever came in there would have to bring it up to code,” Bob said. “We didn’t have enough room in there to make two bathrooms and all of that.”
Plus, all of the equipment in the meat market was worn out, and the smokehouses were 30-some years old.
“That stuff costs so much to replace,” Bob said.
The Robecks and the city, through its Housing and Redevelopment Authority, had appraisals done, and the Robecks made an offer after that, but they were about $50,000 apart.
“I put a ‘for sale’ sign in the window and sat on it for a year,” Bob said. “The main people I thought might buy it wanted it for a ceramics shop in the front and an upholstery business in the back.
“They were paying a bunch of money for rent, so they wanted to buy a building and make it theirs.”
They concluded the same as others before: The cost to renovate and bring the building up to code would be cost prohibitive.
“They really loved the location,” Bob said.
Selling the building and seeing it torn down was actually a relief.
“My wife’s happy, I’m happy, and now the city can use the space,” Bob said.
The city of Elk River and Veit and Company, which took down the building, arranged for the Robecks to be there for the final page of their storybook business.
Bob’s father, Elmer Robeck, bought the storefront at 747 Main St. in 1971 when Bob was still in high school.
Bob and brother Ron took over when Elmer retired. Seven years ago Bobby and Denise became the sole owners when Ron retired.
The Elk River Housing and Redevelopment Authority purchased the building for the city and reached a deal to buy the property from Robert and Denise Robeck and Ronald and Cheryl Robeck for $182,000. The parties closed on the sale of the business May 1, 2021.
Discussions are underway about the creation of public restrooms downtown and some additional green space. Exactly what that will look like is unknown, but Brent O’Neil, the city’s director of economic development, brought the topic up at Monday night’s Elk River Economic Development Authority meeting.
O’Neil noted the HRA acquired the building and demolished it earlier that day, but city staff has been researching what the best and most appropriate channels would be to add a downtown public restroom.
“In doing some homework on statutory authority on spending money on something like a restroom, it’s possible the HRA is a good option. The city makes sense with park and other restroom activities, but it might be that the city or EDA may be needed to facilitate the funding. The justification could be the city’s effort to attract tourism to downtown Elk River.”
A public restroom could cost $400,000. The location of a restroom would be another topic for different city groups, O’Neil said.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz has said that public restrooms could be created in connection with an improved parking lot.
“In all likelihood, we will do a work session with the council to talk about the downtown in general and the possibility of a restroom and the site specifically,” O’Neil said. “There’s a lot to discuss, but I wanted to put that on your radar so if that becomes a discussion point you’re not hearing about it for the first time then.”
