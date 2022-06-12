Largest Zimmerman High School class to date graduates from ISD 728 school
Two student speakers, one teacher address graduating class
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Zimmerman High School’s largest graduating class in the school’s 18-year history — 180 members strong — closed the chapter on high school during commencement exercises Wednesday, June 8, in the school gymnasium.
Teacher Jim Doran, who gave the welcome, said the total number of ZHS alumni now stands at more than 2,400.
Superintendent Daniel Bittman offered congratulations to the class before one teacher and two student speakers spoke.
Student speaker Abigail Larson titled her speech “13 Years,” and talked about waiting for the day that school would be over and now realizing it’s the end of a chapter that she thought would never end.
“This graduation ceremony is a celebration, a farewell and a new beginning,” she said.
She said they have learned the importance of hard work, friendship and respect and faced challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had to learn how to live and do school work online and from our own homes. We had no extra curriculars and could not see our friends. Nonetheless, we took it in stride, adapted, and became better people because of it,” she said.
Student speaker Abigail Benson, in a speech titled “Our Mark,” talked about the mark the Class of 2022 would leave on the school.
She said the class has a “crazy amount of talent” — academically, musically, theatrically, athletically, artistically and so much more — but said its mark will not be a literal one.
“It’s not a banner hanging in the gym or a mural on one of the walls. Our mark is the legacy we leave behind in the minds of the staff here, the parents, the community and in our own,” she said. “... I cannot wait to see what we accomplish and where else in the world we leave our mark.”
Julie Beaver, a math teacher at the school and mother of graduate Michaela Beaver, was selected by the class to speak. She shared some life lessons.
The first one is relationships win every time. Beaver told graduates that she hopes they have felt valued, known and called by name. She explained how when the class was in 10th grade, school staff went through the roster of every student in the school and signed their names by the students with whom they felt they had connected.
“The goal was to make sure that we weren’t missing any of you, that each student had an adult consciously working to connect with them,” she said.
Beaver said it’s important to tell other people that you value them, and urged the class to intentionally make connections.
She quoted Charles Schulz who said, “In life, it’s not where you go, it’s who you travel with.”
The second life lesson is “everybody, always.” Beaver said she knows that the class hasn’t always gotten along and been kind to each other.
“But from my vantage point, you have a ‘net positive’ for loving each other well,” she said.
Beaver described love as a verb, a commitment and a choice.
“My hope for you is that you would make it a life goal to love everybody, always,” she said.
The third life lesson she shared is that sometimes the “stuff” hits the fan.
“I know that many of you have had impossibly hard circumstances in your lives, and I have watched you care for each other. In some of those hard times, we talked about how to love each other well when the ‘stuff’ hits the fan. Oftentimes, that looks like being present over saying the ‘right thing,’” she said.
She has seen many examples of care and love from the Class of 2022, and said, “You were there for each other, proving that relationships are what get us through the darkest of dark times.”
Lastly, she told the graduates that you can, should, and need to advocate for yourself.
“Make a plan, find the people who can help you and ask for what you want,” she advised. “You will be amazed at how often simply asking for what you want brings positive results.”
In conclusion, she told the graduates that they are loved, valued and worthy of good things.
“You are going to go out into the world and you are going to change it for the good,” she said.
Zimmerman High School Assistant Principal Kurran Sagan then presented the Class of 2022, and the members crossed the stage to receive their diplomas as their names were read.
Once the final diploma was handed out, the students tossed their caps into the air before marching out of the gymnasium to the well-wishes of family, friends and school staff.
The commencement exercises also included the high school choir singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “I’ll Be On My Way” featuring soloist Anson Cannon. The high school band played as well.
