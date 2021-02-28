Legion Riders, Flagrunners make a special run to honor Korean War veteran on his 85th birthday
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Legion Riders from the Elk River American Legion and members of the local Flagrunners group made a Korean War veteran’s 85th birthday special.
They surprised Dan Colwell, who served in the Air Force from 1954-58, with a parade of trucks, cars and patriotism on Feb. 20.
“What struck not only my family and I, but my father, was that these people didn’t know him,” said Dana Kinde, Colwell’s daughter. “Yet they were so honored to show up and celebrate with him.
“It impressed me. These young adults are setting the stage for so many of us and their families should be proud.”
