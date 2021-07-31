Regarding the July 10 article on vaccination rates in rural settings, the article listed how many people contracted COVID in Pine County, but didn’t mention how many people recovered. This is not reporting. It is telling half the story dominated by fear.

According to the CDC, over 99% of people recover. And according to WebMD most COVID cases are mild. The vaccine has not been tested enough to know long-term effects. Let’s focus on the facts, not emotion. — Kris Studniski, Elk River

