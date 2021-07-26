Outside Recess

Submitted photo

Outside Recess will perform at Elk River’s Riverfront Concert Series on Thursday, July 29.

The rock ‘n’ roll cover band from central Minnesota plays a wide variety of high energy rock ‘n’ roll from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s.

The free outdoor concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Rivers Edge Commons Park, 679 Main St. in downtown Elk River.

