by Jim Boyle
Editor
Three-year-old Jordan Hampton entered his most intense round of chemotherapy on April 28, but it was evident on Saturday, April 22, he will not have to fight leukemia on his own.
About 700 people turned out to Elk River Fire Station No. 3 for a pancake breakfast, silent auction and chance to lend their support to the family of Dan and Kristine Hampton as the family of four prepared to embark on the next leg of a cancer journey that began at Christmastime last year. Nearly $20,000 was raised as family, friends, people from at least 11 fire departments and members of the Elk River community turned out.
The Hamptons knew they had the support of the Elk River Fire Department and some people in the community, but the depth and breadth of the support became more apparent as waves of people showed. About 620 ate pancake breakfasts, while another 80 or so just came to be there and participate in the silent auction. The Make-A-Wish Foundation also came.
“We knew people were going to show up, but to the scale that they did, ... we had no idea,” Dan Hampton told the Star News. “It ended up being around 700 people. I’m still just trying to wrap my head around it all. It’s such a good feeling when you see that: ... strangers, people you know, the community, fellow firefighters from surrounding cities. It was quite a day. It was a long day but very uplifting.”
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson told Dan the night before if the event brought in a certain amount he would shave his head, much like Dan and Jordan did a few Saturdays ago in preparation for Jordan’s hair falling out from the next round of chemo.
“When he said that out of the blue the night before when we were there at the station setting up, I asked if he was serious.”
He was.
That was amazing and very meaningful to the Hamptons.
“It’s a huge show of support,” Dan Hampton said.
Dan is in the fire department, and his daughter Brooklyn, 6, attends Twin Lakes Elementary School. Kristine had started a home childcare.
The Elk River Fire Department and the Elk River Fire Foundation hosted the breakfast with help from the Hamptons, their family and many others.
“There really are no words for us to use to thank everyone that participated in today’s event,” the Elk River Fire Foundation posted on its Facebook page. “We are still running numbers, but it was a HUGE success for the Hamptons. Thank you for your patience, (as) we had quite a few (hundred) more smiling faces walk through the doors than we planned for! Our hearts are full, station three was a great place to spend our Saturday morning with all of you! A special thanks to all other departments that showed support for Jordan, our strong little Warrior!”
Among the departments represented at the breakfast were Anoka, Baldwin, Brooklyn Park, Burnsville, Hanover, Minneapolis, St. Michael, Rogers, West Metro and Zimmerman-Livonia departments. The Elk River Police Department and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office were also represented.
“We are incredibly honored to serve this community and we cannot thank you all enough from the bottom of our hearts for all your support for our family,” the Elk River Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.
The event also included a presentation from Make-A-Wish, in which Jordan and the Hampton family were presented with a trip to Disney to take at a later date.
“That really kind of topped off the day,” Dan Hampton said. “There were a lot of good things that day. That was really a good one. Jordan kind of lit up. That was a good moment for sure.”
The community continues to come through for the Hamptons.
Elite Cuts, a lawn service owned and operated by an Elk River man who lives in the Hampton family’s neighborhood, has stated he plans to take care of their lawn for the season.
“He found out about our story, and said he would take care of our lawn, mow it and do the treatment free for the whole season,” Dan Hampton said. “Holy crap. It’s such a massive thing for us. The fewer things to have in the equation, it’s massive for us.”
