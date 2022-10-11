editorial board info graph

A veteran lawmaker and a newcomer are only the beginning of the readily noticeable differences between major party candidates for Minnesota’s 6th District congressional race.

During 14 years in elected public office, incumbent Congressman Tom Emmer has established himself as a steadfast conservative Republican. Democratic challenger Jeanne Hendricks touts no political experience other than affiliation with the Democratic-Farmer Labor Rural Caucus, the DFL Veterans Caucus, and the National Women’s Political Caucus. She has spent most of her life working as a certified registered nurse anesthetist specialist.

