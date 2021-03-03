Sherburne County Public Health continues to vaccinate people who are 65 and older at COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Government Center in Elk River.
If you are in that age group, or know someone who is, and are still waiting to receive a vaccination, county officials encourage completing the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form at www.co.sherburne.mn.us. Or, call the Sherburne County COVID Hotline at 763-765-4156 (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and schedule an appointment or get on the waiting list if all appointments have been filled.
Since this is a federal vaccine program, people do not need to live in Sherburne County to receive a vaccine from Sherburne County staff, according to Sherburne County Health and Human Services Director Amanda Larson.
She said Gov. Tim Walz has indicated that he will not move on to the next priority group until 70% of all persons 65 and older receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Feb. 28, 53% had been vaccinated.
Sherburne County Public Health has been working with the Council on Aging, senior living and senior centers, Veterans Services, American Legions, and area faith communities to help register people in the 65-plus age group, she said.
