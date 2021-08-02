1950s and 1960s Revue will play rock music from that era at Elk River’s Riverfront Concert Series on Thursday, Aug. 5.
The free outdoor concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Rivers Edge Commons Park, 679 Main St. in downtown Elk River.
