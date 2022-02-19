Eligible organizations are ones which provide food, services and child care and access to social and mental health services
Local nonprofits hoping to provide housing services, food, child care programs, employment opportunities and access to social and mental health services that have been impacted during the pandemic have access to a new pot of money.
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners dedicated $500,000 to the community nonprofit investment program, and if it runs out they could even add more to it to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The purpose of the Sherburne County Community Resource Support Program is to provide support for certain nonprofits and other community organizations who help to provide County residents with housing services, food, child care programs, employment opportunities and access to social and mental health services to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The Sherburne County Community Resource Support Program will be administered through the county administrator’s office.
Organizations are also strongly encouraged to apply for all other available COVID-19-related funding programs offered by the federal government, the state of Minnesota and other governmental agencies. Organizations applying for and receiving funds through these programs are still eligible to receive a grant from Sherburne County but may not use county grant funds for eligible expenses covered by other local, state or federal funds or programs.
Organizations must meet all of the following criteria as of March 3, 2021, to be eligible for grant funds:
•Have a physical location or operating presence in Sherburne County under which the organization provides services to help Sherburne County residents obtain or maintain necessary community support services, which include housing, food, child care, access to evidence-based practices addressing educational, social, emotional and mental health needs, and/or similar community support resources as determined by the county.
•A statutorily-created Minnesota public entity seeking funds for programs, activities or expenditures deemed by Sherburne County as necessary and consistent with the objectives stated in criteria 1; or
•An IRS 501(c)(3) charitable or nonprofit organization registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State as an active Minnesota nonprofit organization providing programs, activities or expenditures deemed by Sherburne County as necessary and consistent with the objectives stated in criteria.
•Have an employee or volunteer presence actively engaged in provision of programs and/or services in Sherburne County.
The focus of the county’s Community Resource Support Program is on responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its negative impacts. This includes responding both to the immediate harms caused by the pandemic and mitigating the long-term impacts of the pandemic in compounding systemic public health and economic challenges. Proposals must address the following:
•Identify a need or negative impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency within Sherburne County that relates to housing access, economic and public health access disparities, food security, early childhood educational disparities, or access to evidence-based practices addressing educational, social, emotional and mental health needs; and
•Identify how the organization’s proposed program or service will address the identified need or impact.
Community Resource Grants will be issued in the county’s discretion and only when the county determines that the proposed community support services to be provided are an eligible use of the county funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act. Priority consideration will be given to programs that address housing needs, socioeconomic disparities and help to promote healthy childhood environments.
The county will determine in its discretion the appropriate amount of a grant and the eligible uses of grant funds, based on the purpose of the grant.
Applications will be accepted beginning Feb. 22 and through March 31. Applicants must submit an application form available at https://www.co.sherbume.mn.us.
Applicants must provide a variety of information to be considered.
Organization representatives who have questions or need assistance in completing applications should contact the county and ask for Dan Weber, assistant county administrator, at 763-765-3007 or email him at dan.weber@co.sherburne.mn.us.
