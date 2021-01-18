Gifts Anonymous celebrated 50 years of giving this past December, and we would like to take the time to thank the businesses, civic groups and residents who helped make this year’s event a success and helped us carry out our mission of serving our neighbors during what can be a very difficult and uncertain time for many during the holidays.
Thank you to all the generous donors who dropped a gift in the barrels in Otsego and Elk River this year or who gave a monetary donation to our bank account. A special thank you to the Gifts Anonymous board members and numerous volunteers who provided us with countless hours of service to be able to put this event on this year given the restrictions we faced due to COVID. We were able to help make 526 children’s Christmas a very special one. — Jessica Stockamp, Gifts Anonymous President
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.