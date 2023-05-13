5 things to know about what’s going on at the Elk River YMCA

Mental Health Seminar Series
The YMCA has a Mental Health Seminar Series that takes place one Monday a month at the Y; it is free and open to anyone.
Here’s a rundown of the series topics.
•May 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Stress relief techniques: Something for everyone.
•June 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Staying connected, grounded and the value in a routine.
•July 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. — Co-regulation and emotion management.
•Aug. 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Suicide prevention and intervention: Question, persuade, refer.
•Sept. 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. — Support for caregivers.
•Oct. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Impacts of social media.
•Nov. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Seasonal Depression: Learn what food to eat and avoid, as well as other ways to cope with the symptoms of seasonal depression.
•Dec. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Help coping with the stress and grief that can come with the holidays.
Free summer memberships for teens coming again
Free summer membership for teens is back! The Get Summer Program is a free membership for teens entering grades 9-12. The membership is valid June 5 to Sept. 4. More information on signing up will be on the YMCA’s website soon.
Senior breakfast series connecting 55 and older crowd
Senior Breakfast Series: The first Wednesday of each month the YMCA is hosting a free senior breakfast from 9-10 a.m. to engage and create community for local seniors. Sign up is required; call Kay at 612-284-8859.
Focus on topic of child care in community
The Elk River YMCA is working with First Children’s Finance and Milestone (formerly Child Care Choices) to develop a plan addressing the child care needs of the community. The YMCA works on the back end of these groups to host trainings with free child care for home day care providers and others.
Innovation
The Elk River YMCA is part of an Innovation Lab – testing new experiences and programs to engage more people. Visit the outdoor pool and splash pad at its Camp Manitou – open to the public Saturday and Sundays noon to 6 p.m. Memorial Day to Labor Day. (See story that starts on page 1.)
